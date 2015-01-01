Abstract

INTRODUCTION: With the advent of mixed martial arts (MMA) growing in popularity, there has been a described increase in its participation. The term MMA generally describes the hybridization of combat disciplines including but not limited to: karate, judo, jiu-jitsu, wrestling, taekwondo, boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. With increased participation in MMA and martial arts, differing physical demands are placed on participants. Due to the physical nature of combat sports, there are injuries associated with participation. The purpose of this study is to report the incidence and characteristics of injuries seen from various martial art disciplines presenting to United States Emergency Rooms in order to educate participants and providers alike about risks assumed with participating in martial arts.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database was queried for martial arts-related injuries from 2009 to 2019. Cases were examined and data including patient age and gender, injury type and location, hospital disposition, and type of martial arts practiced were extracted.



RESULTS: A total of 8,400 injuries were recorded, leading to a national estimate of 310,143 martial-arts related injuries over the 11 year period of 2009-2019 (95 % CI 239,063-381,223). The most common types of injuries were strains/sprains (n = 2664, 31.7 %), fractures (n = 1,575, 18.8 %), and contusions/abrasions (n = 1,698, 20.2 %). There were 260 dislocations, with shoulder dislocations being most common (n = 96, 36.9 %). Lower extremities were affected more frequently than upper extremities (n = 3566, 42.5 % versus n = 3026, 36.0 %), with the knee being the single most common location of injury (n = 811, 9.7 %). Males more commonly sustained fractures (19.7 % versus 17.4 %, p = 0.03) and dislocations (3.5 % versus 2.4 %, p = 0.01) when compared to females. Ankle injuries were more common in females than males (10.4 % versus 6.0 %, p < 0.001). Only 2.2 % of patients required admission to the hospital. Risk factors for admission included patients >35 years of age and male sex.



CONCLUSION: Martial arts injuries are a significant source of musculoskeletal injuries among patients presenting to US emergency rooms. Lower extremity injuries are seen most frequently, with patients rarely requiring hospital admission. Using this information, both providers and participants may be better equipped to make educated decisions on injury prevention and treatment.

