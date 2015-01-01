Abstract

The objective of this study was to quantitatively investigate the relationship between cerebral atrophy and the risk of injury in elderly individuals. To achieve this, a sophisticated computational biomechanics approach utilizing finite element analysis was employed to simulate the mechanical behavior of the brain and skull under various conditions. In addition, particular emphasis was placed on understanding the role of cerebral bridging veins (BVs) and their mechanical properties at different ages in the occurrence of head injuries. Head models representing healthy brains and five atrophy models were developed based on imaging data. After validation, the models underwent the identical impact loading conditions to enable the simulation of brain damage. The resulting outcomes of the models with brain atrophy were then compared to the results obtained from the healthy model, allowing for a comparative analysis. Simulations showed increased relative displacement with worsening brain atrophy, particularly in the frontal and occipital regions. Compared to the healthy brain model, relative displacement increased by 2.36 %-9.21 % in the atrophy models, indicating an elevated risk of injury. In severe brain atrophy (FEM 6), the strain reached 83.59 % in local model simulations, leading to damage and rupture of cerebral BVs in both young and elderly individuals. Mechanical tests on cerebral BVs demonstrated a negative correlation between age and ultimate force, stress, and strain, suggesting increased susceptibility to damage with age. An observed sharp decline of approximately 50 % in ultimate stress and 35 % in ultimate strain was noted as age increased. We implemented a 50 % reduction in the intensity of head impact forces; nevertheless, vascular damage continues to manifest in the elderly population. To establish a truly safe zone, it is imperative to further decrease the intensity of the impact. This investigation represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the complex interplay between cerebral atrophy, the mechanical properties of BVs at different age, and the risk of head injury in the elderly. Through continued research in this field, we can strive to improve the quality of care, enhance prevention strategies, and ultimately enhance the well-being and safety of the elderly population.

Language: en