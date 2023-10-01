Abstract

BACKGROUND: Marriage has long been considered protective against suicide, but shifting social norms since 2000 in Hong Kong raise doubts regarding whether this is still the case. The aim of the study was to investigate the changing association between suicide and marital status.



METHODS: Official suicide data for 2002-2020 in Hong Kong were obtained. Suicide rates and suicide risk ratios were calculated by gender, age group, and marital status (married, never-married, widowed, divorced/separated).



RESULTS: Suicide risk decreased significantly over time for men and women of all ages. People who were never-married, divorced/separated, had significantly higher suicide risks than their married counterparts. Increasing suicide risks over time were observed for never-married men aged 20-49 years, never-married women aged 35-49 years, and divorced/separated men aged 20-34 years. Widowed men and women of any age had higher suicide risks compared with previous studies in Hong Kong. LIMITATIONS: Marital status is a time-varying covariate, and the time spent in a given marital status could affect suicide risk. Some age and gender subgroups had much smaller sample sizes than others, thus it is possible that our suicide risk estimates were overestimated.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite rapidly social changing in Hong Kong during the study period, marriage remains a strong protective factor against suicide for men and women. The protective effect is particularly evident for younger people. Increasing suicide rates for divorced/separated, never-married, or widowed people suggest that they require more psychosocial support.

Language: en