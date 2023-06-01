Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Oculopalpebral trauma in domestic violence is defined as ophthalmological injuries caused by a spouse.



PURPOSE: To describe the epidemiology and management of oculopalpebral injuries caused by domestic violence.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Retrospective descriptive study carried out over a period of 5 years in patients who suffered oculopalpebral trauma from domestic violence.



VARIABLES STUDIED: age, sex, profession, visual acuity, blunt instruments, type of injury, treatments. Data processing by Excel 2013 and WPS Office software.



RESULTS: We collected 31 patients with a mean age of 34.5±7 years and a sex ratio of 0.3. The most commonly found functional sign was decreased VA in 100% of patients. The mechanism of injury was punching in 71%. Visual acuity was less than 1/20 in 9.7%. Contusion was the most commonly found trauma in 74.19% of cases, and conjunctival hyperemia was seen in 68.2% of cases. Eight patients (25.8%) had undergone surgical treatment.



CONCLUSION: Oculopalpebral trauma by domestic violence is serious. Both sexes can be victims. The lesions encountered can affect the functional or even anatomical prognosis of the eye.

Language: fr