Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rape has fast become an issue of relevance to global health cutting across geographical and cultural divides. Most studies on the subject are urban based and among adults. This study was conducted to assess the perception, prevalence and perpetrators among in-school adolescents which represent a unique group and in a rural setting.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted using a two-stage cluster sampling technique. A total of 640 respondents completed a pretested interviewer-assisted semi-structured questionnaire. Perception and knowledge scores for rape were calculated and data was analyzed using SPSS version 21.



RESULTS: The mean age of respondents was 15.5 (±2.1) years and M: F ratio of 1:1.2. About one-half (46.9%) had poor overall knowledge of rape in the domains assessed. A significant proportion, 266 (41.6%) still subscribe to victim blaming in rape and 336 (52.5%) had negative perception of rape. Eight-five (13.3%) had been raped at least once while 36 (5.6%) self-reported to be perpetrators of rape. The respondents' sex (p=0.015) and present class (0.012) of respondents showed statistically significant association with knowledge of rape.



CONCLUSION: The perception of in-school adolescents on rape still leaves much to be desired. Perpetration and experience of rape remain important global health issues.

