Abstract

Early abuse has been associated with psychiatric morbidity but comparisons of bipolar (BD) and major depressive (MDD) disorder subjects with versus without early sexual or physical abuse are rare. Patients (n = 684) diagnosed with a DSM-5-TR major mood disorder were evaluated and followed for several years at mood disorder centers to compare details of history and clinical status in participants with versus without early sexual or physical abuse. Early history of sexual (16.2%) or physical abuse (11.9%) was prevalent; 5.15% reported both. Both types of abuse were much more prevalent with BD than MDD. Sexual abuse was associated with younger illness-onset and somewhat younger menarche in females; both abuse-types were associated with familial mood disorders, especially BD. Prospective, long-term illness episode-frequency, depressions or [hypo]manias/year and %-time [hypo]manic all were greater following sexual abuse but morbidity measures did not differ following physical abuse. Prevalence of suicidal behavior ranked: double (48.5%) > physical (32.1%) > sexual (30.3%) abuse, and with BD > MDD (OR = 2.31). Recall bias and not using psychometric instruments to define abuse severity or type may limit interpretation of findings. Early sexual (more than physical) abuse, led to greater morbidity and both abuses were strongly associated with familial mood disorders and greater suicidal risk, especially with double-abuse and BD diagnosis. We support a bilateral relationship between abuse and diagnosis of BD: abuse may facilitate early appearance of BD but also may result from the actions of abusive BD family members.

