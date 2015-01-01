Abstract

BACKGROUND: Significant disparities in substance use severity and treatment persist among women who use drugs compared to men. Thus, we explored how identifying as a woman was related to drug use and treatment experiences.



METHODS: The study recruited participants for a qualitative interview study in Boston and San Francisco from January-November 2020. Self-identified women, age ≥ 18 years, with nonprescribed opioid use in the past 14 days were eligible for inclusion. The study team developed deductive codes based on intersectionality theory and inductive codes generated from transcript review, and identified themes using grounded content analysis.



RESULTS: The study enrolled thirty-six participants. The median age was 46; 58 % were White, 16 % were Black, 14 % were Hispanic, and 39 % were unstably housed. Other drug use was common with 81 % reporting benzodiazepine, 50 % cocaine, and 31 % meth/amphetamine use respectively. We found that gender (i.e., identifying as a woman) intersected with drug use and sex work practices and exacerbated experiences of marginalization. Violence was ubiquitous in drug use environments. Some women reported experiences of gender-based violence in substance use service settings that perpetuated cycles of trauma and reinforced barriers to care. Substance use services that were women-led, safe, and responsive to women's needs were valued and sought after.



CONCLUSION: Women reported a cycle of trauma and drug use exacerbated by oppression in substance use services settings. In addition to increasing access to gender-responsive care, our study highlights the need for greater research and examination of practices within addiction treatment settings that may be contributing to gender-based violence.

