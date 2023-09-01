Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ballistic injuries cause both a temporary and permanent cavitation event, making them far more destructive and complex than other penetrating trauma. We hypothesized that global injury scoring and physiologic parameters would fail to capture the lethality of gunshot wounds (GSW) compared to other penetrating mechanisms.



METHODS: The 2019 American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Programs participant use file was queried for the mortality rate for GSW and other penetrating mechanisms. A binomial logistic regression model ascertained the effects of sex, age, hypotension, tachycardia, mechanism, Glasgow Coma Scale, ISS, and volume of blood transfusion on the likelihood of mortality. Subgroup analyses examined isolated injuries by body regions.



RESULTS: Among 95,458 cases (82% male), GSW comprised 46.4% of penetrating traumas. GSW was associated with longer hospital length of stay (4 [2-9] versus 3 [2-5] days), longer intensive care unit length of stay (3 [2-6] versus 2 [2-4] days), and more ventilator days (2 [1-4] versus 2 [1-3]) compared to stab wounds, all P < 0.001. The model determined that GSW was linked to increased odds of mortality compared to stab wounds (odds ratio 4.19, 95% confidence interval 3.55-4.93). GSW was an independent risk factor for acute kidney injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, venous thromboembolism, sepsis, and surgical site infection.



CONCLUSIONS: Injury scoring systems based on anatomical or physiological derangements fail to capture the lethality of GSW compared to other mechanisms of penetrating injury. Adjustments in risk stratification and reporting are necessary to reflect the proportion of GSW seen at each trauma center. Improved classification may help providers develop quality processes of care. This information may also help shape public discourse on this highly lethal mechanism.

Language: en