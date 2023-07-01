Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore and synthesize women's experiences of interpersonal violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. DATA SOURCES: The MEDLINE, Ovid, Embase, Cochrane, Web of Science, and CINAHL databases were searched to identify articles published between December 2019 and November 2022. STUDY SELECTION: Seventeen peer-reviewed studies were included, for a total of 2,046 women. DATA EXTRACTION: Data were extracted using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. DATA SYNTHESIS: COVID-19 brought many challenges for women experiencing interpersonal violence. Women reported worsening of abuse during the pandemic. The pandemic led to severe economic challenges, which eventually precipitated more abuse. Additionally, women experienced mental health distress from social isolation and increased surveillance and control from their abusive partners. Several factors affected their ability to access health care and support services; these included limited availability of services, fear of contracting the virus, and an abusive partner who restricted their movement outside the home.



CONCLUSION: The pandemic presented multiple challenges and additional stressors for women who experienced interpersonal violence during pandemic-related restrictions on services, gatherings, and work and school outside of the home. The findings from this review signify the need to raise public awareness about violence against women and to plan for coordinated efforts to decrease violence against women and address victims' needs in the event of future pandemics or other public health emergencies.

Language: en