Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Annual suicide rates are increasingly notably worldwide due to various accompanying risk factors. The objective of this study is to know the suicide mortality rates and their distribution between the years 2017 and 2019.



METHODS: The national death registries of the Ministry of Health of Peru were analysed, calculating the regional death rates from suicides adjusted for age and gender using the standardisation recommended by the World Health Organization.



RESULTS: A total of 1666 cases of suicide were identified (69.3% males); the age group with the highest frequency was that of 20-29 years (27.8%); the mean age at suicide was higher in males (37.49±18.96 vs. 27.86±15.42; P<.001). Hanging was the most common suicide method among both males (58.87%) and females (48.14%). For males, hanging was followed by poisoning (22.6%) and firearms (4.59%); for females, by poisoning (38.75%) and firearms (0.59%). The suicide rate increased from 2017 (1.44/100,000 inhabitants) to 2019 (1.95). The highest rates were identified in the departments of Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacna.



CONCLUSIONS: In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of suicide cases and the rates by department, with the highest number of cases reported in males. Males tend to use more violent suicide methods. The risk factors in the vulnerable populations that were identified in this study need to be known.

Language: es