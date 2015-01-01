|
Labate JM, Góes LAGD, Ponte MBFCD, Barreiro MFDS, Costa SP, Cardillo GZ. International Journal of Health Science 2023; 3(84): 2-4.
Drowning represents a major public health problem in the world. Currently, Brazil implements a series of preventive public policies, applied during the season, the summer period in which most drownings occur. This study seeks, through the comparison of data from the years 2016 to 2020, to evaluate the relevance and effectiveness of these policies, in addition to highlighting the occurrence of drownings in Baixada Santista.
