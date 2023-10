Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to review the latest management developments across the globe and pinpoint practical implications from cutting-edge research and case studies.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This briefing is prepared by an independent writer who adds their own impartial comments and places the articles in context.



FINDINGS Lack of psychological safety among members negatively impacts on the performance of virtual teams. In order to effectively address the problem, firms could utilize relevant information technologies to increase the task presence awareness and presence awareness which can accordingly help increase perceptions of psychological safety of men and women.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE The briefing saves busy executives and researchers hours of reading time by selecting only the very best, most pertinent information and presenting it in a condensed and easy-to-digest format.

Language: en