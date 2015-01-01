Abstract

The highway-rail grade crossings (HRGCs) crash frequency models used in the US are based on the Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) database for highway-rail crossing inventory. Inaccuracies or missing values within this database directly impact the estimated parameters of the crash models and subsequent crash predictions. Utilizing a set of 560 HRGCs in Nebraska, this research demonstrates variations in crash predictions estimated by the FRA's 2020 Accident Prediction (AP) model under two scenarios: firstly, employing the unchanged, original FRA HRGCs inventory dataset as the input, and secondly, utilizing a field-validated inventory dataset for the same 560 HRGCs as input to the FRA's 2020 Accident Prediction (AP) model. The findings indicated a significant statistical disparity in the predictions made with the two input datasets. Furthermore, two new Zero-inflated Negative Binomial (ZINB) models were estimated by employing 5-year reported HRGCs crashes and the two inventory datasets for the 560 HRGCs. These models facilitated the comparison of model parameter estimates and estimated marginal values. The results indicated that errors and missing values in the original FRA HRGCs inventory dataset resulted in crash predictions that statistically differed from those made using the more accurate and complete (validated in the field) HRGCs inventory dataset. Furthermore, the crash prediction model estimated upon the corrected inventory data demonstrated enhanced prediction performance, as measured by the statistical fitness criteria. The findings emphasize the importance of collecting complete and accurate inventory data when developing HRGCs crash frequency models. This will enhance models' precision, improve their predictive capabilities to aid in better resource allocation, and ultimately reduce HRGCs crashes.

