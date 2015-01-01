SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Takei S, Kinoshita H, Jamal M, Yamashita T, Tanaka E, Kawahara S, Abe H, Kimura S. Int. J. Med. Toxicol. Forensic Med. 2023; 13(1): e40000.

(Copyright © 2023, Department of Forensic Medicine, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences)

10.32598/ijmtfm.v13i1.40000

A fatal case of drowning under the influence of etizolam is presented. Quantitative toxicological analysis revealed etizolam concentrations of 0.50 µg/mL and 0.068 µg/mL in femoral venous blood and urine, respectively. According to the autopsy findings, the results of toxicological examinations, and the investigation by the authorities, it is concluded that the cause of death is drowning under the influence of etizolam.


Language: en
