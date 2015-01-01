|
Citation
|
Stewart W, Buckland ME, Abdolmohammadi B, Affleck AJ, Alvarez VE, Gilchrist S, Huber BR, Lee EB, Lyall DM, Nowinski CJ, Russell ER, Stein TD, Suter CM, McKee AC. Acta Neuropathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37872234
|
Abstract
|
There is concern over late, adverse brain health outcomes associated with contact sports participation, with high neurodegenerative disease risk reported in studies of former American football [3, 8], soccer [9, 16] and rugby union players [15]. In parallel, autopsy studies of former athletes from a range of contact sports describe a frequent finding of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a neuropathology uniquely associated with prior history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and repetitive head impact (RHI) exposure [7, 12,13,14]. Among contact sports, rugby union (hereafter 'rugby') is documented as having high risk of concussion/mild TBI, with reported injury rates ranging 4.1 concussions/1000 player hours at community level [2] to 22.2 concussions/1000 player hours in professional rugby [4]. Nevertheless, despite its popularity, with a reported 8.46 million active participants globally [20], there have been relatively few case descriptions of CTE in former rugby players [7, 17, 18]. To address this, we collated and analyzed neuropathological data from autopsy brain examinations on individuals with rugby as primary sport exposure submitted to three international brain banks with specific interest in contact sport and brain health.
Language: en