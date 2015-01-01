Abstract

Semilunate and perilunate dislocation is an injury that mostly occurs when the subject is exposed to a high-energy trauma. Considered severe, it compromises the stability and function of the wrist. The case presented is that of a 50-year-old male patient who after having a motorcycle accident arrived at the ER with neurovascular affectation, swelling, deformity and a considerable decrease of the wrist joint movement. He was also referring severe pain. A Henry (Volar) intervention was done with the help of external fixation of the lunate, followed by K-wire fixation, once a prior closed reduction was unsuccessfully attempted. The scaphoid was connected to the semilunate, and then the latter with the capitate. Ligament reconstruction followed, and stability was clinically confirmed with an X-ray. Although improvement of symptomatology was observed during the follow-up analysis, motion of the wrist remained limited. Even with the best treatment, in terms of functionality, this type of injury presents a poor prognosis.

