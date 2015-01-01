Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual and gender minorities (SGM) experience higher rates of discrimination and violence when compared to cis, heterosexual peers. However, violent crimes and other hate incidents against SGM persons are consistently not reported and prosecuted because of chronic distrust between the SGM community and police. Brazil is one of the most dangerous countries for SGM persons globally. Herein, we describe the development of a mobile health intervention to address the rampant violence against this population, the Rainbow Resistance-Dandarah app.



METHODS: We conducted community-based participatory research (CBPR) between 2019 and 2020. The study started with in-depth interviews (IDIs) and focus group discussions (FGDs) with representatives of the SGM community from Brazil. Descriptive qualitative data analysis included the plotting of a 'word cloud', to visually represent word frequency, data coding and analysis of more frequent themes related to app acceptability, usability, and feasibility. A sub-sample of SGM tested the app and suggested improvements, and the final version was launched in December 2019.



RESULTS: Since the app was launched in December 2019, the app recorded 4,114 active SGM users. Most participants are cisgender men (50.9%), self-identified as gay (43.5%), White (47.3%), and aged 29 or less (60.9%). FGDs and IDIs participants discussed the importance of the app in the context of widespread violence toward SGM persons. Study participants perceived this mHealth strategy as an important, effective, and accessible for SGM surviving violence. The CBPR design was highlighted as a key strategy that allowed SGM persons to collaborate in the design of this intervention actively. Some users reported how the panic button saved their lives during violent attacks.



CONCLUSIONS: Rainbow Resistance-Dandarah app was endorsed as a powerful tool for enhancing reporting episodes of violence/discrimination against SGM persons and a key strategy to connect users with a safe network of supportive services.



