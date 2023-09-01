Abstract

BACKGROUND: Opioids remain crucial in the management of burn pain. A comprehensive analysis of opioid use in burns and their complications has not been investigated.



METHODS: Data were collected from TriNetX, a large multicenter database with de-identified patient information. The population included patients prescribed opioids on or following burn injury from January 1st, 1990, to December 31st, 2019. Opioid prescription use was analyzed after cohort stratification by decades: 1990-1999, 2000-2009, and 2010-2019. Outcomes for opioid-related disorders, opioid dependence, opioid abuse, intentional self-harm, and mental and behavioral disorders from psychoactive substance use were investigated.



RESULTS: Hydrocodone was the most frequently prescribed opioid in 1990-1999 and 2000-2009, with oxycodone taking the lead in 2010-2019 (p < 0.0001). During 1990-1999, patients had a decreased risk of recorded opioid-related disorders (RR=0.52), opioid dependence (RR=0.46), opioid abuse (RR=0.55), mental and behavioral disorders (RR=0.88), and intentional self-harm (RR=0.37) when compared to 2000-2009. A comparison of the 2000-2009-2010-2019 cohorts showed an increased risk of recorded opioid-related disorders (RR= 1.91), opioid dependence (RR=1.56), opioid abuse (RR=1.67), mental and behavioral disorders (RR =1.73), and intentional self-harm (RR=2.02).



CONCLUSIONS: The risk of opioid-related disorders has nearly doubled since the year 2000 warranting precautions when prescribing pain medications to burn patients.

