Abstract

PURPOSE: Preoperative mood disorders influence postoperative outcomes after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction (ACLR), but the prevalence and risk factors associated with postoperative depression/anxiety development remain unknown. The purposes of this study were to quantify the prevalence of postoperative diagnoses of depression or anxiety following ACLR in patients under the age of 25 and assess the interplay between patient sex and ACL reoperation on the prevalence of a depression or anxiety diagnosis following ACLR.



METHODS: ACLR patients under the age of 25 years old were identified in the Truven Healthcare Marketscan database. Patients with incomplete coverage +/- one year of the index surgical procedure were excluded. Patients were categorized by the presence of preoperative, postoperative, or no depression/anxiety using the International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision (ICD-9) codes. We compared patient demographics and reoperation rates following the index ACLR between the depression and anxiety categories. Additionally, logistic regression was fit to assess the interaction between sex and either ipsilateral or contralateral ACL surgery on postoperative depression/anxiety diagnosis.



RESULTS: Of the 42,174 patients, 10.7% had a new depression/anxiety diagnosis after ACLR. Postoperative depression/anxiety was nearly twice as prevalent for females (F: 14.4%, M: 7.6%) despite having similar rates of secondary ACLR (F: 15.5%, M: 13.0%). Those with postoperative depression/anxiety had a considerably greater prevalence of reoperation (18.8%) than those without depression/anxiety (13.7%) and those with pre-existing preoperative depression/anxiety (12.9%). Sex and reoperation were independently associated with postoperative depression/anxiety diagnosis.



CONCLUSION: Female sex and secondary ACL surgery are independently associated with an increased prevalence of postoperative depression/anxiety. Nearly one in seven young females are diagnosed with depression/anxiety after ACLR. Similarly, a greater proportion of patients who suffer a secondary ACL surgery are subsequently diagnosed with depression/anxiety. The orthopedic community must be cognizant of the increased risk of postoperative depression/anxiety for females and those who suffer a secondary ACL surgery, and screening for depression/anxiety in these at-risk populations with referrals to mental health professionals may be warranted.

Language: en