SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lotfi CL, Adams CE, Saint-Hilaire R. Cureus 2023; 15(9): e45544.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.45544

PMID

37868388

PMCID

PMC10586229

Abstract

Splenic rupture, a critical surgical emergency involving the tearing of the spleen's capsule and the ensuing internal bleeding, primarily results from abdominal trauma or underlying medical conditions affecting the spleen. A 71-year-old male with hypertension and hyperlipidemia suffered a mechanical fall, leading to his presentation in the emergency department. Despite a stable initial condition and discharge, he returned the following day with dizziness and severe anemia. Subsequent diagnostics revealed a ruptured spleen, necessitating immediate surgical intervention. This case emphasizes traumatic and atraumatic causes of splenic rupture, with older adults, anticoagulant users, and viral illnesses accentuating vulnerability. Physical exam findings might be absent, highlighting the importance of considering splenic rupture in cases of unexplained hemodynamic instability. In this instance, a combination of trauma, a possible history of anticoagulation use, and a recent viral illness contributed to the patient's splenic rupture. The case underscores the need to retain a high index of suspicion for splenic rupture even without obvious physical findings, advocating for diligent evaluation of abnormal vital signs.


Language: en

Keywords

emergency department; aeromed; atraumatic splenic rupture; fall injury; hyperlipidemia; hypertension; splenic laceration; splenic trauma; traumatic splenic rupture

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print