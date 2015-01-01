Abstract

Splenic rupture, a critical surgical emergency involving the tearing of the spleen's capsule and the ensuing internal bleeding, primarily results from abdominal trauma or underlying medical conditions affecting the spleen. A 71-year-old male with hypertension and hyperlipidemia suffered a mechanical fall, leading to his presentation in the emergency department. Despite a stable initial condition and discharge, he returned the following day with dizziness and severe anemia. Subsequent diagnostics revealed a ruptured spleen, necessitating immediate surgical intervention. This case emphasizes traumatic and atraumatic causes of splenic rupture, with older adults, anticoagulant users, and viral illnesses accentuating vulnerability. Physical exam findings might be absent, highlighting the importance of considering splenic rupture in cases of unexplained hemodynamic instability. In this instance, a combination of trauma, a possible history of anticoagulation use, and a recent viral illness contributed to the patient's splenic rupture. The case underscores the need to retain a high index of suspicion for splenic rupture even without obvious physical findings, advocating for diligent evaluation of abnormal vital signs.

