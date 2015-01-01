Abstract

Disasters, whether natural or manmade, disrupt the functioning of communities, significantly impacting people's lives and health. To build community resilience, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends community preparedness, where multiple stakeholders work together. Disaster Preparedness Science Research (DPSR) similarly encourages the improvement of disaster relief outcomes. This literature review assesses the vulnerability of communities for prioritized intervention, summarizes disaster effects, and suggests the scope for improvement in disaster preparedness (DP). Twenty-one articles were reviewed based on disaster mitigation and economic factors from 90 studies identified through a PubMed search till September 2021. Vulnerable communities with higher hazard risks are identified by vulnerability indices (VI), including the Climate Risk Index, Environmental VI, and Socio-Economic VI. However, VI predicting one disaster may not predict another. Disaster behavioral response involves five phases. Disaster effects include medical, mental, environmental, and economic effects, as well as the unique recovery time from each domain effect. Medical effects include malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea, heat stress, exacerbations of chronic conditions, infectious disease outbreaks, trauma, and death. Mental effects are post-traumatic stress disorders, depression, anxiety, somatic complaints, psychological distress, sleep problems, and suicides. Environmental effects include isolation, migration, injury to family members, life threats, and property damage. Loss of livelihood and property are associated with worse outcomes. Disaster recovery, which is seldom measured and not clearly defined, affects measurement and comparison across settings. A uniform validated VI, including multiple indicators assessing vulnerability to various disasters, is required. Livelihood restoration is integral to mental health recovery in some disaster types. Fund diversification, prioritized to the vulnerable and to each domain effect of disaster in the immediate post-disaster phase, expedites recovery. Later recovery investments focused on helping people rebuild their community enhance psychological outcomes. Promoting job insurance in highly vulnerable labor-based communities with high VI, wherein willing-to-pay is high, could facilitate faster recovery. DPSR should be encouraged.

Language: en