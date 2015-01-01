Abstract

This case report reveals a rare incident of unintended Jimson weed (Datura stramonium) exposure within a family in the United States. In this narrative, a pregnant 36-year-old Asian woman and her family unknowingly ingested homemade soup infused with Jimson weed leaves. This led to symptoms such as vomiting, dry mouth, blurred vision, flushed skin, breathing difficulties, and hallucinations. While the woman and her daughter quickly recovered, the husband's severe hallucinations required intensive care. The episode underscores the vital importance of accurate plant identification, particularly in homegrown produce. Recognizing and understanding anticholinergic poisoning symptoms becomes crucial for timely diagnosis and intervention, preventing such occurrences. This case serves as a poignant reminder of the potential risks concealed within our everyday environments.

Language: en