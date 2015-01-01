Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression and suicide risk among nursing staff have become increasingly concerning, especially given the demanding nature of their profession. The World Health Organization identifies depression as a primary factor contributing to global disability and suicide deaths.



METHODS: A descriptive, non-experimental, cross-sectional cohort study was conducted, encompassing the eligible personnel (n=82) out of a total of 102 nurses at the Mario Catarino Rivas Hospital in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, from October to November 2022. The study utilized the Okasha assessment tool to gauge the prevalence of suicidal risk and the Beck Depression Inventory-II (BDI-II) instrument to analyze the extent and severity of depression. In addition, the participants completed a demographic survey. Results: The average age of participants was 34.91 years, with a majority (86.6%) being female. In terms of work assignments, 54.9% were employed in the inpatient area. Regarding the mental health of the nursing staff, 78% displayed no or minimal depression, 9.7% presented mild depression, 7.3% showed moderate depression, 4.8% displayed severe depression, and 14.6% exhibited a suicide risk. Young adults had the highest prevalence of all three levels of depression, and the emergency department and inpatient area had the most at-risk individuals for suicidal tendencies.



CONCLUSION: The study offers a comprehensive insight into the demographics, work environment, and mental health of the nursing staff at the Honduran National Hospital. The results highlight the importance of specialized measures and strong support systems to safeguard the mental health of nursing staff.

Language: en