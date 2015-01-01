Abstract

Statins are widely prescribed in clinical practice. Statin-induced myopathy is relatively common, benign, and resolves after statin withdrawal. However, statin-associated autoimmune myopathy is an exceptionally rare and devastating complication that can occur any time after statin initiation. It is characterized by persistent muscle weakness and elevated creatine kinase levels that persist after statin withdrawal. Herein, we present a challenging case of a statin-associated autoimmune myopathy that developed after a decade of atorvastatin use that resulted in debilitating weakness. It is important to recognize cases of myopathies wherein statin discontinuation and aggressive immunosuppressive therapy can reduce morbidity and mortality.

Language: en