Abstract

Road traffic injuries remain one of the common and leading causes of death among children and adolescents till the age of 19 years. Road safety is important for children since their physical activity, active travel, independence and development are largely affected by it. Solutions for road safety with benefits for people as well as an economy exist which should be implemented effectively and efficiently. These solutions which combine engineering, legislation and behavioural interventions should be implemented in an integrated Safe Systems Approach. The future of the children must be safeguarded from these injuries and every effort towards it being converted into "bygone figures" must be done diligently and honestly. The various risk factors and interventions possibly explained in this review article shall help in better understanding of the causes and possible guidelines at a policy level to prevent road traffic injuries in children.

Language: en