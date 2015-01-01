Abstract

My first wish is to see this plague to Mankind, war, banished from the Earth; & the Sons and daughters of this World employed in more pleasing & innocent amusements than in preparing implements, & exercising them for the destruction of the human race.



- General George Washington



When I was a child, every Fourth of July holiday my father would take me to the military fireworks display at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. We would take our place in the long cascade of cars parked at the huge parade ground in front of Brooke Army Medical Center. It was the most spectacular display of the year not to be found anywhere else in the city. Army fire engines and medics were always on site in case anything went wrong, which rarely occurred thanks to the pyrotechnic experts who ran the display.



Later, when I began my psychiatric residency at the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) New Mexico Healthcare System, I quickly learned a darker truth about fireworks. What seemed to me and many other civilians in General Washington's words, a "pleasing and innocent amusement," instead was a distressing and terrifying revisiting of trauma for many service members and veterans, likely including my father, who was a World War II combat veteran.



Fireworks are so closely linked to the birth of our young nation that we often forget they were invented in China a millennia ago. Fireworks were first associated with the fledgling nation in the middle of the War of Independence. On July 4, 1776, representatives of the 13 colonies signed the Declaration of Independence. In one of several ironies of history, what was used at the initial commemorations was not fireworks but the very "implements of destruction," to use Washington's phrase--guns and cannons. The demonstrations of firepower were meant to be morale boosters. After the war, the dangers of the detonations were recognized, and firearms were replaced with the fireworks we still launch today.2



The country celebrates the holiday with cookouts, parades, brass band concerts, and of course fireworks. Added to the organized shows are the millions of citizens who demonstrate private patriotism by shooting off fireworks in their neighborhoods. In 2021, Americans spent $1.5 billion on fireworks, and 33% said they planned to attend a public display.3



However, people are increasingly recognizing the negative side of fireworks for wild and companion animals and the environment. Most of us who have dogs and I am sure cats, horses, and other animals dread the impending darkness of the Fourth as it signals the coming loud noise and the cringing, pacing animals who want to run yet have nowhere to go to be safe from the sound.

