Lu Z, Chen M, Yan S, Deng W, Wu T, Liu L, Zhou Y. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1187800.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
37867773
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) has become an important public health issue of global concern, often occurring in adolescents, and depressive mood is closely related to NSSI. In addition, NSSI is considered a symptom of borderline personality disorder. It has been found that adolescents in secondary vocational schools are more vulnerable to behavior and emotional disorders than those in general high schools. This study investigated the risk factors associated with NSSI affecting secondary vocational school students and analyzed the role of borderline personality disorder tendencies in promoting the occurrence of NSSI among students with depressive moods.
Language: en
adolescent; depression; moderating effect; non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI); personality disorder; personality tendencies