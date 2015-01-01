|
Cinquegrana V, Marini M, Galdi S. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1228822.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37868589
Research provided evidence that IPV myths affect women's acceptance of psychological aggression in intimate relationships, increasing revictimization. However, no study to date has investigated how endorsement of IPV myths leads victims of psychological IPV to accept psychological aggression. In the present study (N = 207 young Italian women involved in heterosexual romantic relationships), we assessed acceptance of IPV myths, prevalence of psychological abuse (in the past 12 months), perception of the problematic nature, and acceptance of psychological aggression in intimate relationships.
Language: en
intimate partner violence; revictimization; acceptance of psychological aggression; IPV myths; psychological IPV victimization