Citation
Al-Mekhlafi ABA, Isha ASN, Al-Quraishi MS, Kanwal N. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1160317.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
37869200
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Driving fatigue has been shown to increase the risk of accidents and potentially fatal crashes. Fatigue is a serious risk that some drivers do not take seriously. Previous studies investigated the effects of driving fatigue in the Malaysian oil and gas transportation industry by employing survey questionnaires. However, they did not explain the behavior of fatigue. Besides, these results required validation by a more reliable method that can describe how fatigue occurs.
Language: en
Keywords
driving performance; driving fatigue; oil and gas transportation; psychomotor vigilance test; truck drivers