|
Citation
|
Barnay T, Baudot FO. Health Econ. Rev. 2023; 13(1): e48.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37872453
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A work accident constitutes a shock to health, likely to alter mental states and affect the use of psychotropic drugs. We focus on the use of benzodiazepines, which are a class of drugs commonly used to treat anxiety and insomnia. Prolonged use can lead to dependence. Our objective is to determine the extent to which work accidents lead to benzodiazepine use and overuse (i.e. exceedance of medical guidelines).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident; France; Drug; Work; Overuse; Benzodiazepine; Occupational accident; Overconsumption; SNDS