Abstract

BACKGROUND: Between 2015 and 2021, 3,498 Americans died from unintentional gun injuries, including 713 children 17 years and younger. Roughly 30 million American children live in homes with firearms, many of which are loaded and unlocked. This study assesses the scope of unintentional shootings by children 17 and younger in the US and the relationship between these shootings and state-level secure storage laws.



METHODS: Demographic and injury data of both perpetrators and victims of unintentional shootings by children 17 and younger in the US from 1/1/2015-12/31/2021 were extracted from the #NotAnAccident Index. The #NotAnAccident Index contains media-report data, which is systematically flagged through Google Alerts. We describe characteristics of incidents and examine incident rates over time. The association between state-level secure storage laws and rates of unintentional shootings by children is assessed in multivariate negative binomial regression models.



RESULTS: 2,448 unintentional shootings by children resulted in 926 deaths and 1,603 nonfatal gun injuries over a period of seven years. Most perpetrators (81%) and victims (76%) were male. The mean age was 10.0 (SD 5.5) for shooters and 10.9 (SD 8.1) for victims. Children were as likely to shoot themselves (49%) as they were to shoot others (47%). The majority of victims were under 18 years old (91%). Shootings most often occurred in or around homes (71%) and with handguns (53%). From March to December 2020, coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, incidents increased 24% over the same period in 2019, which was driven largely by an increase among shooters ages 0-5. Depending on the type of law, rates of unintentional shootings by children were 24% to 72% lower in states with secure storage laws, compared to states without such laws.



CONCLUSIONS: Unintentional shootings by children are on the rise, particularly among children 0-5 years old, but are preventable tragedies. Our results show that secure firearm storage policies are strongly correlated with lower rates of unintentional shootings by children. Firearm storage policies, practices, and education efforts are needed to ensure guns are kept secured and inaccessible to children.

