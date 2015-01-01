SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dalton EM, Krass P, Bouchelle Z, Fillmore A, Katz T, Andrade G, Camacho P, Candon M, Kane E, Doupnik SK. J. Hosp. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Hospital Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jhm.13228

PMID

37870256

Abstract

Increasingly, youth experiencing mental health crises present to acute care medical hospitals and "board" on medical units due to inpatient psychiatric bed shortages. We conducted a retrospective cohort study of children experiencing mental health boarding at a US children's hospital from October 2020 to September 2022. We examined associations between patients' characteristics and their disposition and outcomes. Our cohort included 1891 boarding hospitalizations: 53.9% transferred to an inpatient psychiatric hospital and 46.1% discharged home. Characteristics associated with not being transferred to an inpatient psychiatric hospital included age <13 years (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] 0.6; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.4-0.7), disruptive or aggressive behavior (aOR 0.6; 95% CI: 0.4-0.8), psychosis (aOR 0.5; 95% CI: 0.3-0.8), COVID-19 infection (aOR 0.3; 95% CI: 0.2-0.6), or a complex chronic medical condition (aOR 0.8; 95% CI: 0.6-1.0). Our findings suggest that certain populations of children experiencing mental health boarding face disparate access to inpatient psychiatric care.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print