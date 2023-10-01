Abstract

Both depression and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have a very high comorbidity rate. A bilateral association is estimated to increase the mutual risk and the common denominator is inflammation being observed in both diseases. Previous studies have mainly focused on assessing peripheral blood's inflammatory and pro-inflammatory cytokines levels. We aimed to extend insights into the molecular mechanisms of depression based on hub RA genes. To do so, we prioritized RA-related genes using in-silico tools. We then investigated whether RA-related genes undergo altered expression in patients with unipolar and bipolar depression without a concurrent RA diagnosis and any exponents of active inflammation. In addition, we selected a homogeneous group of patients treated with lithium (Li), which has immunomodulatory properties. The study was performed on patients with bipolar depression (BD, n = 45; Li, n = 20), unipolar depression (UD, n = 27), and healthy controls (HC, n = 22) of both sexes. To identify DEGs in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), we used the SurePrint G3 Microarray and GeneSpring software. We selected a list of 180 hub genes whose altered expression we analyzed using the expression microarray results. In the entire study group, we identified altered expression of 93 of the 180 genes, including 35 down-regulated (OPRM1 gene with highest FC > 3) and 58 up-regulated (TLR4 gene with highest FC > 3). In UD patients, we observed maximally up-regulated expression of the TEK gene (FC > 3), and in BD of the CXCL8 gene (FC > 5). On the other hand, in lithium-treated patients, the gene with the most reduced expression was the TRPV1 gene. The study proved that depression and RA are produced by a partially shared "inflammatory interactome" in which the opioid and angiogenesis pathways are important.

Language: en