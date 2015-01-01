Abstract

BACKGROUND: Tibial plateau fractures in skiers are devastating injuries with increasing incidence. Few studies have evaluated patient-reported outcomes and return to skiing after operative fixation of a tibial plateau fracture.



PURPOSE: To (1) identify demographic factors, fracture characteristics, and patient-reported outcome measures that are associated with return to skiing and (2) characterize changes in skiing performance after operative fixation of a tibial plateau fracture. STUDY DESIGN: Case series; Level of evidence, 4.



METHODS: We reviewed all operative tibial plateau fractures performed between 2016 and 2021 at a single level-1 trauma center. Patients with a minimum of 10-month follow-up data were included. Patients who self-identified as skiers or were injured skiing were divided into those who returned to skiing and those who did not postoperatively. Patients were contacted to complete the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System-Physical Function domain (PROMIS-PF), the Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score-Activities of Living (KOOS-ADL), and a custom return-to-skiing questionnaire. Multivariate logistic regression was performed with sex, injury while skiing, PROMIS-PF, and KOOS-ADL as covariates to evaluate factors predictive of return to skiing.



RESULTS: A total of 90 skiers with a mean follow-up of 3.4 ± 1.5 years were included in the analysis. The rate of return to skiing was 45.6% (n = 41). The return cohort was significantly more likely to be men (66% vs 41%; P =.018) and injured while skiing (63% vs 39%; P =.020). In the return cohort, 51.2% returned to skiing 12 months postoperatively. The percentage of patients who self-reported skiing on expert terrain dropped by half from pre- to postinjury (61% vs 29.3%, respectively). Only 78% of return skiers had regained comfort with skiing at the final follow-up. Most patients (65%) felt the hardest aspect of returning to skiing was psychological. In the multivariate regression, the male sex and KOOS-ADL independently predicted return to skiing (P =.006 and P =.028, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Fewer than half of skiers who underwent operative fixation of a tibial plateau fracture could return to skiing at a mean 3-year follow-up. The knee-specific KOOS-ADL outperformed the global PROMIS-PF in predicting a return to skiing.

Language: en