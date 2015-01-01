Abstract

Violence against women (VAW) is a serious violation of the rights to life, health, and physical integrity. Recent studies point out that social, economic, and demographic factors directly impact the advance of this type of violence. In view of these facts, the state has its responsibility increased when it cannot provide the public equipment necessary for management strategies that collaborate with the confrontation of violence. This project aims to develop a multicriteria decision analysis model (MCDA) to classify Pará municipalities with regard to the propensity for VAW crime, based on the mapping of assistance and protection equipment, as well as socioeconomic indicators of each municipality. The model developed and the research findings represent an important step in elaboration. In turn, this model demonstrates its ability to be a possible instrument that decision makers and implementers of public policies aimed at protecting and supporting women victims of violence in order to anticipate new occurrences.

Language: en