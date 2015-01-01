|
Citation
|
Wexler BJ, Schultz C, Biddinger PD, Ciottone G, Cornelius A, Fuller R, LeFort R, Milsten A, Phillips J, Nemeth I. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37869875
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Disaster Medicine (DM) is the clinical specialty whose expertise includes the care and management of patients and populations outside conventional care protocols. While traditional standards of care assume the availability of adequate resources, DM practitioners operate in situations where resources are not adequate, necessitating a modification in practice. While prior academic efforts have succeeded in developing a list of core disaster competencies for emergency medicine residency programs, international fellowships, and affiliated health care providers, no official standardized curriculum or consensus has yet been published to date for DM fellowship programs based in the United States. STUDY OBJECTIVE: The objective of this work is to define the core curriculum for DM physician fellowships in the United States, drawing consensus among existing DM fellowship directors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
education; curriculum; Disaster Medicine