Abstract

Nonobstetric vaginal or vulva trauma is an extremely rare occurrence, with an incidence of < 0.2% of traumas. CT represents the gold standard in the diagnosis of gunshot lesions due to its ability to detect and stage injuries with very high sensitivity and specificity. A standardized protocol for penetrating trauma is still under debate for the use of intravenous contrast only or also rectal and oral contrast. Herein, we report a case of gunshot vaginal trauma in a 43-year-old patient presenting with vaginal bleeding. In our case, the protocol was "patient's tailored," the intravaginal selective use of air was administered due to symptoms (vaginal bleeding) and CT findings, this 2-step protocol increased diagnostic confidence and allow a correct and challenging diagnosis.

