Abstract

Globally, war is the major cause of displacement from the usual place of the biological environment. The war of Tigray exposed thousands of people to internal displacement and migration. Evidence has shown that displaced people and migrants shoulder the health and economic burden to ensure survival. However, evidence of the impact of the war on health and the economy related to the displaced people and their hosting communities is not documented. Thus, this study aimed to investigate the health and economic impact of the war on displaced people and the hosting community. A community-based survey was conducted among randomly selected 3572 households of 48 woredas/districts from August 06 to 30/2021 in Tigray. Each district had 4 enumeration sites and there were 20 households (HHs) to be sampled per each enumeration site. Data were collected using a pretested structured questionnaire using face-to-face interviews of displaced and hosting household heads. The entered data is exported to SPSS version 26 statistical packages for data analysis. Summary statistics and geo-spatial analysis was computed. The war had a significant impact on the health and economy of the community of Internally Displaced People (cIDPs) and hosting households. There were 12,691 cIDPs and 3572 hosting HHs. About 12.3% had chronic illness12.3% of (cIDP) who had chronic diseases and follow-up medication was forced to stop their medication. 536 (15%) civilian family members of cIDPs were killed at their homes. During the war, 244 (6.83%) of civilian family members faced physical disability. Consequentially, 43.8% and 58.8% of respondents of cIDPs suffered from severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The war had a significant amount of personal resources such as domestic animals, cereals, cars, machinery, and HH furniture was looted and vandalized by the perpetrator forces from the cIDPs and hosting HHs. The range of family size in the hosting households was 3 to 22. The war had a significant health and economic impact on both cIDPs and hosting HHs. cIDPs suffered from various illnesses and disabilities related to the war with no medical access and follow-up care leading them to stressful situations such as depression and PTSD. There was also a huge economic damage and distraction which threatens the survival of the survivors.

Language: en