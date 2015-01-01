|
Magri TD, Meshesha LZ, Dvorak RD, Abrantes AM. Transl. Iss. Psychol. Sci. 2023; 9(2): 149-159.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
37867619
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in global monumental upheaval. Many people were displaced from their jobs and sources of income. COVID-19 was also linked to increased mental health difficulties and increased alcohol consumption and problems. The current study aims to identify the indirect effect of depression, stress, and anxiety on the relations between the economic burden of COVID-19 and alcohol problems. Participants (N = 344) were recruited via Amazon's Mechanical Turk (MTurk). Participants completed a questionnaire about substance use, mood, and the economic burden of COVID-19. Eligible participants were 18 years or older, consumed alcohol or cannabis within the past week, and verified through Amazon.
Language: en
mental health; COVID-19; alcohol-related problems; economic hardship