Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in global monumental upheaval. Many people were displaced from their jobs and sources of income. COVID-19 was also linked to increased mental health difficulties and increased alcohol consumption and problems. The current study aims to identify the indirect effect of depression, stress, and anxiety on the relations between the economic burden of COVID-19 and alcohol problems. Participants (N = 344) were recruited via Amazon's Mechanical Turk (MTurk). Participants completed a questionnaire about substance use, mood, and the economic burden of COVID-19. Eligible participants were 18 years or older, consumed alcohol or cannabis within the past week, and verified through Amazon.



RESULTS indicated significant indirect effects of depression, stress, and anxiety on the association between the economic burden of COVID-19 and alcohol problems regardless of use.



FINDINGS revealed large effect sizes, suggesting that mental health symptomatology may have a large impact on the association between COVID-19's economic burden and alcohol-related problems.



FINDINGS suggest mental health difficulties indirectly effect the association between COVID-19's economic burden and alcohol-related problems. Intervention efforts targeting mental health may be beneficial in reducing alcohol problems among individuals experiencing distress due to large-scale public health impact, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

