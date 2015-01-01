Abstract

The purpose of this research was to propose safety measures and enhance worker health in building construction to minimize risks. The methodology followed a basic approach with a non-experimental, cross-sectional, and correlational design at a quantitative level involving a sample of 45 workers. This research employed methods such as direct observation, interviews, and documentary exploration, as well as tools including a comparison list, the SPSS program, and an impact evaluation. Scores, ranges, and levels of health and safety were determined, resulting in a score of 105 and dimensions ranging from 6 to 40. Similarly, for construction-related risks, a score of 105 was achieved, and the dimensions ranged between 6 and 40 points. The study's findings indicated that, concerning health and safety distribution, 8.89% considered the proposal as poor, 24.44% perceived it as average, and 66.67% regarded it as good. In terms of construction risks distribution, 33.33% perceived them as low, 31.11% as moderate, and 35.56% as high. This underscores the necessity of adhering to protective measures during construction projects to address the risks and uncertainties of prevention.

