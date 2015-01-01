Abstract

Ascertaining the true prevalence of adolescent-to-parent violence (APV) is challenging because the measurement of APV in research is complex. There is no consensus on which behaviors constitute APV or how frequently they need to occur to be considered abusive. This study aimed to explore the normative beliefs about APV related to the perpetrator's gender in a sample of Spanish parents, by developing Spanish adaptations of the BACPAQ and the ABC-I. The participants were 329 Spanish parents aged 19 to 81, and 77% were mothers. They answered the Spanish adaptation of the BACPAQ online after being contacted by university students using the snowball sampling technique.



RESULTS show that sons were judged more harshly than daughters; although, differences were statistically significant only for a few psychologically abusive behaviors. There was agreement with the original study on the abusive nature of most behaviors, especially regarding physical violence. Cultural differences were reflected in verbal, psychological, and economic violence, and Spanish parents used more stringent thresholds than Australians. Future research should tackle the difficulty of carrying out studies on APV using a single tool able to reflect normative beliefs about this type of domestic violence in different cultures.

