Abstract

Shared mobility is one of the smart city applications in which traditional individually owned vehicles are transformed into shared and distributed ownership. Ensuring the safety of both drivers and riders is a fundamental requirement in shared mobility. This work aims to design and implement an adequate framework for shared mobility within the context of a smart city. The characteristics of shared mobility are identified, leading to the proposal of an effective solution for real-time data collection, tracking, and automated decisions focusing on safety. Driver and rider safety is considered by identifying dangerous driving behaviors and the prompt response to accidents. Furthermore, a trip log is recorded to identify the reasons behind the accident. A prototype implementation is presented to validate the proposed framework for a delivery service using motorbikes. The results demonstrate the scalability of the proposed design and the integration of the overall system to enhance the rider's safety using machine learning techniques. The machine learning approach identifies dangerous driving behaviors with an accuracy of 91.59% using the decision tree approach when compared against the support vector machine and K-nearest neighbor approaches.

Language: en