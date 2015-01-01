|
Botchway EA, Agyekum K, Amudjie J, Pittri H. J. Facil. Manag. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
PURPOSE This study aims to explore occupants' perceived importance and satisfaction with high-rise students' housing facilities' fire safety considerations (FSCs). The specific objectives are to explore the FSCs for high-rise students' housing facilities and assess the level of importance and satisfaction with the FSCs provided in high-rise students' housing facilities in controlling fire outbreaks.
Design considerations; Fire safety; Fire safety considerations; Gap analysis; Ghana; Students’ housing facilities