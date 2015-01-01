SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Botchway EA, Agyekum K, Amudjie J, Pittri H. J. Facil. Manag. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/JFM-12-2022-0131

unavailable

PURPOSE This study aims to explore occupants' perceived importance and satisfaction with high-rise students' housing facilities' fire safety considerations (FSCs). The specific objectives are to explore the FSCs for high-rise students' housing facilities and assess the level of importance and satisfaction with the FSCs provided in high-rise students' housing facilities in controlling fire outbreaks.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The study uses an exploratory sequential design with an initial qualitative phase followed by a quantitative data collection phase. Twenty FSCs were identified through the qualitative phase via semistructured interviews. Their importance and satisfaction were revealed through survey questionnaires with 168 respondents who stayed in or were involved in the operation of high-rise students' housing facilities. Data from the qualitative phase were analyzed thematically, and those obtained from the quantitative phase were analyzed descriptively and inferentially.

FINDINGS The study's findings revealed that all the 20 FSCs identified via the qualitative phase and confirmed through the quantitative phase were perceived to be very important in fighting fires in high-rise students' housing facilities. However, only 9 out of the 20 FSCs received some satisfaction among the respondents in fighting fires in the facilities.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study offers insight into a rare study area, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, it grants insight into the occupants' perspective regarding which FSCs they consider essential and their level of satisfaction with such FSCs in fighting fires in high-rise students' housing facilities.


Language: en

Design considerations; Fire safety; Fire safety considerations; Gap analysis; Ghana; Students’ housing facilities

