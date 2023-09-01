Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is no American population-level study comparing the characteristics of homicides involving victims who were vs were not experiencing homelessness at time of death. We aim to identify variables surrounding homeless homicide that are unique, and intervenable.



METHODS: In this retrospective cohort study, we reviewed the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) from 2003 to 2018 and compared the characteristics surrounding homicides of victims who were not-homeless (cohort 1) vs experiencing homelessness (cohort 2) at death. We utilized the available perpetrator data to characterize the average perpetrator for each cohort. We considered housing status to be our primary predictor and recorded NVDRS variables, such as age of victims and likelihood to know perpetrators, to be our primary outcomes.



RESULTS: 81,212 Homicide Victims and 60,982 Homicide Perpetrators were included in analysis. Homeless cohort victims were more likely younger, White, male, and to have a known mental health or substance abuse disorder. PEH were also more likely to have co-morbid mental health and substance abuse disorders but were roughly half as likely to be getting treatment for said disorders. Circumstances surrounding incidents, including geographic location, mechanism of injury, and premeditation, varied; homeless cohort victims were more likely to die in random acts of violence, but were less likely to die via firearm.



CONCLUSIONS: There is room for targeted interventions against homeless homicides. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Epidemiological, Level IV.

