Moser RS, Schatz P, Choi D, Mayer B. Arch. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1093/arclin/acad082

37873932

OBJECTIVE: To identify criteria used by sports neuropsychologists in determining recovery following sport-related concussion.

METHODS: Forty-six sports neuropsychologists completed a custom survey, rating the importance of specific criteria for determining concussion recovery in youth versus adults. Percentages and modal ratings were documented.

RESULTS: "Back to work/school without accommodations," "No headache after neurocognitive testing," "Feeling 100% back to normal," and "No symptoms after noncontact exertion" were rated highest for youth and adults. "Physician examination without concerns" and "Balance testing" were the two lowest rated items for both youth and adults. For youth, "sufficient" amount of time symptom-free needed for recovery was seen as longer than for adults.

CONCLUSIONS: There was some similarity in how sports neuropsychologists determine concussion recovery for both adults and youth. Future studies should include a larger sample size and concussion experts from other specialties to identify the current multidisciplinary standard of care.


Concussion decision-making; Concussion recovery; Sports concussion; Youth concussion

