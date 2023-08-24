Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescent hazardous alcohol use is prevalent and has serious short- and long-term consequences. The trial 'Our Choice' examines efficacy, feasibility and acceptability of prevention interventions targeting school, parent, and student levels at Danish high schools. We hypothesize that students in a structural intervention (school and parent levels) reduce hazardous alcohol use and related health behaviors compared to students in an assessment only control group 12 months post baseline; and that adding group-based Motivational Interviewing (group MI) yields further improvements. The study examines the efficacy of interventions targeting multiple levels with the aim of providing novel insights into prevention of adolescent hazardous alcohol use and related health outcomes.



METHOD: The study employs a parallel group cluster randomized controlled trial design with three conditions: (1) structural condition targeting school and parent levels, (2) structural condition combined with group MI which also targets the student level, and (3) assessment-only control condition. A participatory approach is used to adapt and develop interventions. Sixteen high schools in Denmark and about N = 3100 first-year students (15-18 years) enrolled in high school in August 2023 will be recruited. Data will be collected via online questionnaires pre-interventions (baseline), 2, 6, 9 and 12 month post baseline and analyzed with generalized linear mixed models. The primary outcome is past month high intensity drinking; secondary outcomes are alcohol use, alcohol-related consequences, well-being, tobacco, and illegal substance use. Feasibility and acceptability will be assessed via surveys (students) and interviews (high school staff) to inform future implementation.



DISCUSSION: 'Our Choice' is the first trial to compare the efficacy of a structural intervention targeting school- and parent levels to an intervention targeting these levels and the student level via group MI - on hazardous drinking and related health outcomes among students. Preventing and reducing hazardous alcohol use during adolescence is crucial due to the short- and long-term negative consequences. The tested interventions can be implemented at low cost. The study has significant implications for adolescent health and well-being and has potential to inform evidence-based decisions on alcohol prevention policy, education, and health professions. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: The trial was retrospectively registered at ClinicalTrials.gov on August 24th, 2023. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: ID NCT06018389.

Language: en