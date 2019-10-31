Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a common mental health problem all over the world including Bangladesh. World Health Organization included it in the Mental Health Gap Action Programme as one of its priority conditions. Research on this issue is scanty in Bangladesh. Therefore, we designed to a gender-based household study on associated factors of depression among married adults in Rajshahi City of Bangladesh.



METHODS: We conducted this household cross-sectional study from August 01 to October 31, 2019. A total of 708 married adults currently living together in Rajshahi City were recruited for this study. We applied a multi-stage random sampling technique for selecting samples and used a semi-structured questionnaire to collect necessary information from them. The Patient Health Questionnaire-9 was used for measuring depression and frequency distribution and binary logistic regression model were used for data analysis.



RESULTS: The prevalence of depression (moderate to severe) was 14.4% (95% CI: 11.9-16.9) among married adults, and females (21.2%, 95% CI: 17.2-25.4) suffered more than males (7.6%, 95% CI: 4.8-10.5). A multiple binary logistic regression model established four main factors of depression among married females: (i) multiple marriage [AOR = 19.982; 95% CI: 10.081-39.610; p < 0.01]; (ii) poor relationship with spouse [AOR = 2.175; 95%CI: 1.068-4.428; p < 0.05]; (iii) chronic medical comorbidity [AOR = 1.876; 95%CI: 1.009-2.626; p < 0.05]; and (iv) 7-12 years duration of conjugal life [AOR = 2.091, 1.009-4.334; p < 0.05]. Two main factors of depression among married males were (i) multiple marriage [AOR = 24.605; 95% CI: 20.228-40.402; p < 0.01] and hard work [AOR = 4.358; 95%CI: 1.109-7.132; p < 0.05].



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of depression was significantly high among the study population, and females were the most vulnerable group. The concerned authorities and stakeholders should take appropriate measures to manage the problem with special focus on the risk factors and the vulnerable groups.

