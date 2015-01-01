SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Maimon-Blau I. Dent. Traumatol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/edt.12899

37874865

The routine of the dental profession exposes dentists not only to medical challenges but also to ethical and legal ones. Compared to other physicians, dentists are more likely to encounter children who are victims of domestic violence. This reality exposes them to legal liability due to the reporting obligations and the risk of misdiagnosing injuries. This paper aims to examine the importance of dentists in diagnosing injuries to children caused by domestic violence and the inherent dangers of failing to make such a diagnosis.


child abuse; domestic violence; child abuse syndrome; legal liability; orofacial injury; reporting obligations

