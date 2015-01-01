|
Citation
|
Badran A, Allam G, Shalaby R. Eur. J. Paediatr. Dent. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Ariesdue)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37873639
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Bullying is a common behaviour among adolescents, with psychological and health impacts on both victims and bullies. Recently, bullying due to dental features has received serious attention due to its short- and long-term effects on the health and well-being of children and adolescents. However, there is a scarcity of studies that investigate the impact of treating dental problems on the cessation of bullying. This study aims to identify the impact of dental features and treatment of dental problems on the experience of being bullied.
Language: en