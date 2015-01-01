Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying is a common behaviour among adolescents, with psychological and health impacts on both victims and bullies. Recently, bullying due to dental features has received serious attention due to its short- and long-term effects on the health and well-being of children and adolescents. However, there is a scarcity of studies that investigate the impact of treating dental problems on the cessation of bullying. This study aims to identify the impact of dental features and treatment of dental problems on the experience of being bullied.



METHODS: A self-administered, modified version of a validated Arabic questionnaire was distributed to 300 dental patients with an age range of 10-18 years old. The variables studied were demographics, bullying due to dental features, the impact of dental treatment on the experience of being bullied, and the need for a program to stop bullying.



CONCLUSION: Bullying due to dental features is common among adolescents. Treatment of dental problems significantly lessens the act of bullying. Implementing anti-bullying programs that include paedodontists and orthodontists as stakeholders is important.

Language: en