Journal Article

Citation

McAfee NW, Schumacher JA, Carpenter RK, Ahmad Z. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2023.2248495

PMID

37874549

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study measured the rate of college student mental health concerns and mental health service utilization. The roles of mental health and seeking treatment regarding anticipated enrollment were explored.

METHODS: One thousand eight hundred thirty-one randomly selected students participated in this online survey.

RESULTS: Most students reported clinically significant symptoms (88.3%), and many sought treatment in the past year (28.8%). Most students had favorable attitudes toward telemental health. Barriers to seeking care included a preference for self-management of symptoms (68.8%) and limited time (43.3%). Mental health was the most commonly reported reason for anticipating reduced enrollment (ps < .001), and these individuals were more likely to seek treatment.

CONCLUSIONS: Past and anticipated use of mental health treatment likely exceeds on-campus capacity. Student mental health and retention are linked, and treatment may support retention. Nontraditional services, including telemental health, could help address increasing symptom severity and demand for services.


Language: en

Keywords

College students; mental health; pandemic; retention; telemental health

