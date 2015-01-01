Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study measured the rate of college student mental health concerns and mental health service utilization. The roles of mental health and seeking treatment regarding anticipated enrollment were explored.



METHODS: One thousand eight hundred thirty-one randomly selected students participated in this online survey.



RESULTS: Most students reported clinically significant symptoms (88.3%), and many sought treatment in the past year (28.8%). Most students had favorable attitudes toward telemental health. Barriers to seeking care included a preference for self-management of symptoms (68.8%) and limited time (43.3%). Mental health was the most commonly reported reason for anticipating reduced enrollment (ps < .001), and these individuals were more likely to seek treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Past and anticipated use of mental health treatment likely exceeds on-campus capacity. Student mental health and retention are linked, and treatment may support retention. Nontraditional services, including telemental health, could help address increasing symptom severity and demand for services.

